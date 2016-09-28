Nick Clegg to host Have I Got News For You: 'I'm a glutton for punishment’

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg is to return from that void you imagine all politicians who have quit to exist in to host an instalment of Have I Got News For You.

Airing on 7 October on BBC One at 9pm, Clegg will be joined by regular team hosts Paul Merton and Ian Hislop, along with comedian Kevin Bridges and a yet to be announced special second guest.

He’s fully aware that he’ll likely be the butt of the majority of the jokes.

"Call me a glutton for punishment as I know Hislop and Merton don't pull their punches but I couldn't turn down the offer to present an episode of Have I Got News for You," Clegg commented.

"I like to think five gruelling years of coalition government will have been good preparation."

Clegg follows fellow former Lib Dem leader Charles Kennedy in hosting the show (who also came in for merciless teasing), while Labour’s Ed Balls cha cha cha’s on Strictly Come Dancing during a different time slot.

Clegg recently returned to British politics to challenge the government over Brexit.

He said in July: “Theresa May says Brexit means Brexit but no one actually know what that means. Will we be in the single market or cut from it, with all the implications that has for British jobs and our economy?”

Clegg added: “With no meaningful opposition from the Labour party, no exit plan from the Government, Whitehall unprepared for the Brexit negotiations, and above all, Theresa May’s refusal to seek a mandate from the people for what is in effect a new government, there is a real risk that she and her Brexit ministers won’t be subject to the scrutiny and accountability which voters deserve.”