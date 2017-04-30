  1. Culture
Not the White House Correspondents Dinner sees Will Ferrell return as George W. Bush

The actor revived his famous Saturday Night Live impression so he could tear into Trump, as part of Samantha Bee's special TV event

Will Ferrell probably thought he'd long put to bed his impression of former president George W. Bush: but then, he probably wasn't expecting Trump to happen.

Reviving his take on Bush made so popular on Saturday Night Live, Ferrell made a surprise appearance at Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents Dinner event, receiving a huge standing ovation from the crowd.

"How do you like me now, huh?" he joked, referencing the fact the unpopular president has somehow seen a recent boost in reputation when compared to the disaster of the Trump administration. "The prodigal son has returned. I don't know what that means, but I know it's positive. History has proven kinder to me than many of you thought."

"For the longest time I was considered the worst president of all time — that has changed," he stated. "I needed eight years, a catastrophic flood, a war built on a lie and an economic disaster. The new guy only needed a hundred days."

"I never liked the press, but I took my lumps like every other president," he continued. "The new guy has thin skin. He’s what you’d call a snowflake... He can’t handle the heat. He’s a weak man. He can’t even sit in the White House, he runs down to the Mar-a-Lago."

Ferrell's Bush had three words of advice for Trump, "Eat. A. Salad."; his quick fashion update also proved a reminder that, "the tie stops at the belt. A big long tie that goes past your mid-thigh does not mean what you think it means; it means I don’t know anything about fashion and I should not design my own ties."

The event was aired as a special on TBS.

