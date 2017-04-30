Will Ferrell probably thought he'd long put to bed his impression of former president George W. Bush: but then, he probably wasn't expecting Trump to happen.

Reviving his take on Bush made so popular on Saturday Night Live, Ferrell made a surprise appearance at Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents Dinner event, receiving a huge standing ovation from the crowd.

"How do you like me now, huh?" he joked, referencing the fact the unpopular president has somehow seen a recent boost in reputation when compared to the disaster of the Trump administration. "The prodigal son has returned. I don't know what that means, but I know it's positive. History has proven kinder to me than many of you thought."

"For the longest time I was considered the worst president of all time — that has changed," he stated. "I needed eight years, a catastrophic flood, a war built on a lie and an economic disaster. The new guy only needed a hundred days."

"I never liked the press, but I took my lumps like every other president," he continued. "The new guy has thin skin. He’s what you’d call a snowflake... He can’t handle the heat. He’s a weak man. He can’t even sit in the White House, he runs down to the Mar-a-Lago."

Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner, Pt. 7: Special Guest George W. Bush

Ferrell's Bush had three words of advice for Trump, "Eat. A. Salad."; his quick fashion update also proved a reminder that, "the tie stops at the belt. A big long tie that goes past your mid-thigh does not mean what you think it means; it means I don’t know anything about fashion and I should not design my own ties."

The event was aired as a special on TBS.