Is this the face (or cheek) of Channel 4's vision for The Great British Bake Off?

Paul Hollywood shared a photo on Instagram that whipped GBBO fans into a frenzy as they speculated whether it could be a meeting with some potential new presenters.

The photo, which he has since deleted, showed Hollywood sitting by a pool with five nudists (Hollywood was wearing clothes) and a man holding a boom mic, reportedly in Wolfsburg, Germany.

The Mail Online reported that the 50-year-old presenter was in fact filming for his Food Network show City Bakes, set to air in spring 2017, although the caption on the image only said that it was "A kinda strange day... lol".

"The show [City Bakes]... sees me travelling to cities all over the world visiting local bakeries and meeting the bakers who work there," Hollywood wrote in a recent blog post. "So far I have been baking in Copenhagen, Munich, London, Madrid and Paris."

His image arrived two weeks after it was announced that the BBC had lost the rights to Bake Off after seven series, with programme maker Love Productions agreeing a three-year deal with Channel 4, reportedly worth £75 million.

While presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins said they would not be moving from the BBC out of loyalty, along with judge Mary Berry, Hollywood signed a deal with Channel 4 which was allegedly worth £1.5 million.

The Independent recently reported that the BBC could launch a rival show before Channel 4's version of Bake Off.

The Telegraph revealed that the BBC is currently working on a new cooking show featuring Giedroyc, Perkins and Berry, while the Guardian claimed that this could happen before the next series of Bake Off is aired.

"We've not ruled anything out, and we could well reunite Mel, Sue and Mary," a source told The Guardian. "And yes, we could probably get a show out before Channel 4, if we chose to do so. We are looking at lots of ideas, although we are not yet ready to make an announcement."

The Independent has contacted representatives for Paul Hollywood for comment.