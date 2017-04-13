Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi advert might have drawn derision from all corners of the world wide web but it turns out not everyone abhorred it.

Morning Consult, a media and survey research company, asked 2,000 Americans how their opinion of the global corporation changed after watching their now-infamous ad and a surprising number liked what they saw.

The poll found 44 per cent of people actually had a more favourable view of the soda company after watching the ad while only a quarter had a less favourable view.

The survey found Republicans were more likely to not be fans of the ad, which Pepsi was forced to pull after a serious backlash, than Democrats. 29 per cent of Republicans said it gave them a less favourable view of Pepsi compared to 23 per cent of Democrats.

But the poll found the ultra-controversial advert had not made people warm to its reality TV star turned model protagonist. Just 28 per cent of those surveyed said it made them see Jenner, the second youngest of the Kardashian clan, more favourably.

Pepsi and Kendall Jenner criticised over new advert that 'co-opts police brutality'

In case you need reminding, the global company’s advert was based on a very simple premise. Jenner, a star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, ditches a modelling shoot to join hoards of smiling young protesters. There, the 21-year-old hands an ice cold can of Pepsi to a riot officer, prompting raucous applause from the crowd and the policeman to crack a grin.

Borrowing images from the Black Lives Matter movement, the ad was widely accused of hollowing out, commodifying, and trivialising social justice movements to sell soft drinks and undermining the lived reality of minorities battling police brutality. It prompted a torrent of broadsides on social media and think pieces in publications which straddled outright outrage, confusion and amusement.

Kendall, a daughter of the television personalities Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, and a half-sister to Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, has yet to comment on the saga. She has not deleted her two Instagram posts about the Pepsi ad and taken a break from social media since the fierce criticism started piling in.

Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making







20 show all Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making





































1/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner stars in Calvin Klein Jeans ad Alasdair McLellan/Calvin Klein

2/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Harper's Bazaar

3/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendal Jenner models at the Chanel autumn/winter 2015 show Getty Images

4/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner models for Balmain spring/summer 2015

5/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Behind the scenes of Kendall Jenner for Estee Lauder Estee Lauder

6/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner on the runway at Givenchy

7/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner on her biggest catwalk job yet leading Dolce & Gabbana's finale during Milan Fashion Week EPA

8/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner walks the runway at Tommy Hilfiger Women's fashion show during New York Fashion Week Getty Images

9/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Model Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the DKNY show Getty Images

10/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Diane Von Furstenberg fashion show during New York Fashion Week Getty Images

11/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne for Love Magazine photographed by Sølve Sundsbø, Styling: Katie Grand

12/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner on one of the covers of Teen Vogue's September issue

13/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner on one of the covers of Teen Vogue's September issue

14/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner Love Magazine LOVE

15/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner at Chanel's autumn/winter 2014 fashion show Getty Images

16/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner at Chanel's autumn/winter 2014 fashion show Getty Images

17/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Kendall Jenner poses for Givenchy alongside Isabelle Huppert and other models, photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott Givenchy

18/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Riccardo Tisci with Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber Tisci

19/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making Getty

20/20 Kendall Jenner's fashion career in the making (L-R) Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner accept the choice reality show award for Keeping Up with the Kardashians Reuters

Although a source told People the model is likely to have been “absolutely mortified” by the backlash, saying: “Anything offensive is just not her. She means well, always”.

Succumbing to widespread denigration, Pepsi announced they were pulling the advert last Wednesday.

The video was removed from YouTube and in a statement, the company said: "Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding.

"Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologise. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologise for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

This represents something of a U-turn from their previous statement which defended the ad as depicting “various groups of people embracing a spontaneous moment … to live life unbounded, unfiltered and uninhibited.”