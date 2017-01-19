Television viewers watching yesterday afternoon's episode of Pointless (17 January) got quite the buzz when they saw the quiz show's host Alexander Armstrong named as an all important 'pointless' answer.

Contestant Linda was asked to name an “artist who featured in the top 40 biggest albums list of 2015," and provided Armstrong's name as her answer.

“That’s a very expensive way of flattering me," the host quipped before it was revealed that he was, in fact, a correct guess. The real fun, however, arrived when it emerged he was one of the round's most unique answers on offer (AKA nobody had guessed him in a survey ahead of recording)

As the counter reached the bottom - scoring Linda a perfect total of zero points, as well as adding £250 onto the total cash prize - Armstrong could barely contain his excitement.

lol someone just got a pointless answer and the answer was 'alexander armstrong' META — Sarah Carson (@carsonsarah) January 18, 2017

Alexander Armstrong's face upon discovering that he was both an answer on #Pointless and a pointless answer is my favourite 2017 moment. — Jen (@JennyyRoses) January 18, 2017

Alexander Armstrong as a #Pointless answer is must watch TV. — Joe Morgan (@nottherealjoe) January 18, 2017

Scenes, scenes, scenes - Alexander Armstrong was just a pointless answer... on Pointless. Mind. Blown. FAO @huwsilk. — James Chapple (@chapplejc) January 18, 2017

The actor, TV host and singer released his first record in November 2015. Titled A Year in Songs, it reached number six in the UK Albums Chart as well as topping the UK Classical Chart.

Pointless, which recently aired its 1,000th episode, hit the headlines last week after a female contestant won the jackpot after naming footballer Henrik Larsson - because her boyfriend told her to.