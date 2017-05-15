  1. Culture
Powers Boothe dead: Deadwood and Sin City actor dies, aged 68

Character player also known for role in Tombstone passes away from natural causes in Los Angeles

powers-boothe.jpg
Powers Boothe at the Los Angeles premiere of Sin City: A Dame To Kill For on 19 August 2014 Todd Williamson/Invision/AP

Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's Deadwood, and in the movies TombstoneSin City and The Avengers, has died. He was 68. 

Boothe's publicist says he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles Sunday. 

Beau Bridges tweeted the news and called him “a dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband.” 

The veteran actor won an Emmy award in 1980 for playing cult leader Jim Jones in the TV movie Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones. He also had memorable roles playing the ruthless saloon owner Cy Tolliver in Deadwood, the gunman Curly Bill Brocius in Tombstone and the corrupt senator in Sin City

A private service will be held in Texas where he was from. 

Copyright Associated Press

