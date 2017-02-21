Primark has pulled a range of The Walking Dead t-shirts from its stores after complaints of racism from customers.

The piece of clothing in question bears the bloodied baseball bat of Jeffery Dean Morgan's villain Negan and references the intense season six finale which saw the character select which character to kill by using the rhyme 'Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe.'

Some customers aren't happy, however, with Sheffield couple Ian and Gwen Lucraft complaining to bosses that it was 'offensive' after spotting the range last week.

Methodist minister Mr Lucraft stated that the “Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe” counting rhyme - which has been around since the 18th century - originally included the line: “catch a n***er’ by his toe.”

The most shocking Walking Dead moments







10 show all The most shocking Walking Dead moments

















1/10 Sophie's a walker (season 2, episode 7) Much of season two's opening half is spent looking for Sophia, the missing daughter of Carol (Melissa McBride). Turns out she was locked up in Hershel's barn as a zombie all along.

2/10 Shane reanimates without being bitten (season 2, episode 12) When Carl (Chandler Riggs) guns down a deranged Shane (Jon Bernthal) to protect his father, the shock arrives when he manifests into a walker despite not being bitten; turns out everyone's infected with the virus and will turn whichever way they die.

3/10 Axel's bullet to the eye (season 3, episode 10) A character introduced in the show's prison arc, Axel is a reformed prisoner who strikes up a friendship with Carol - until he's gunned down mid-sentence.

4/10 Carl kills Lori after she gives birth (season 3, episode 4) Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) goes into labour at the very moment a zombie siege breaks out at the prison. Unfortunately, she doesn't make it through the procedure with her son Carl being the one to put a bullet to her head.

5/10 The Governor slays Hershel (season 4, episode 8) The Governor makes his dramatic return for a showdown at the prison after he captures Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Hershel (Scott Wilson). Rick reaches out, attempting to reason with him - but The Governor starts a war when he proceeds to decapitate poor old Hershel instead.

6/10 "Look at the flowers" (season 4, episode 14) In a standout episode from the show's fourth season, Carol is forced to take drastic measures when young teenager Lizzie murders her sister Mika in the belief that she'll live on as a zombie. Realising Lizzie's depraved mind would endanger those around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl's head and, telling her to "look at the flowers," pulls the trigger, fighting back the tears.

7/10 Carl's bullet to the eye (season 6, episode 9) Season six returned from its mid-season break in typically dramatic fashion when an iconic moment from the graphic novels came to life: Carl takes a bullet to the eye.

8/10 Beth is killed (season 5, episode 8) Upon being kidnapped, Beth (Emily Kinney) is taken to Grady Memorial Hospital managed by Atlanta Law Enforcement. Forced to reside there against her will, the group - including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) - eventually find her - only for her to be accidentally shot in the head by her captor. The worst thing? Her sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just arrived outside.

9/10 Negan kills Abraham Season seven opened in brutal form as we discovered it was Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) at the opposite end of Negan's baseball bat. "Suck my nuts," the soldier growls as the Saviours' leader brings Lucille raining down on his head until nothing remains but a pulpy mess.

10/10 Negan kills Glenn Negan decides to punish the group once more after getting clocked round the face by Daryl. Without expectation, he thwacks Lucille round the head of poor Glenn. With his eyeball popping out of his head, he manages: "I'll find you, Maggie before Negan proceeds to finish the job ending the former pizza delivery boy's life.

He said: “We were shocked when we came face to face with a new t-shirt with a racially explicit graphic and text.

“It was fantastically offensive and I can only assume that no-one in the process of ordering it knew what they were doing or were aware of its subliminal messages.”

He continued by claiming that the image “...relates directly to the practice of assaulting black people in America.”

“It is directly threatening of a racist assault, and if I were black and were faced by a wearer I would know just where I stood.’”

After writing a letter to Primark chief executive Paul Marchant, bosses decided to remove it.

Primark has had to pull this Tshirt from its stores cos it was deemed offensive and Racist..



Hmmmmm I don't see it.. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/N6Nx29WDLS — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) February 21, 2017

A spokesman for the high street chain said: “The t-shirt in question is licensed merchandise for the US television series, The Walking Dead, and the quote and image are taken directly from the show. Any offence caused by its design was wholly unintentional and Primark sincerely apologises for this.’

The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11 trailer

Following the announcement the range has been pulled from stores, local paper The Sheffield Star reported that Mr Lucraft said he was "very pleased" with Primark's decision.

The word 'tiger' has since replaced the racial slur in a modernised version of the rhyme.

The latest episode of The Walking Dead - which airs in the UK on FOX every Monday at 9pm - saw an emotional reunion between two characters who have been on the show since season one.