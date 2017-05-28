Netflix series The Crown may have lost out at the Bafta awards earlier this month, but it seems the show has gotten the royal stamp of approval from none other than the Queen herself.

The show centres around Queen Elizabeth II’s early years in power – and touches on some deeply intimate aspects of her life, from Her Majesty’s relationship with Prince Philip to Princess Margaret’s affair with a divorced man.

But it seems the tell-all show has been a hit with the sovereign, who has reportedly watched all 10 episodes of the series, after being encouraged to do so by her son and daughter-in-law, the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

According to The Sunday Express, the couple arranged for Saturday night screenings of the show in Her Majesty’s private apartments at Windsor Castle.

“Edward and Sophie love The Crown,” a senior royal source has said.

The source confided: “It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film. They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them.

“Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatised.”

The Queen is reportedly a big fan of the series based on her life ( Getty )

The Netflix show has already taken the crown for the most expensive TV series of all time, with its first season costing a whopping $130m (£101.5m) to produce.

Whether expectations for the series’ next season will still be a hit with Her Majesty still remains to be seen.

Showrunner Peter Morgan recently hinted the show’s second season may touch on Prince Philip’s long-rumoured affairs

Showrunner Peter Morgan recently hinted that the show’s second season, expected to be set between 1956 and 1964, may feature Prince Philip having an affair.

The Duke of Edinburgh has long been rumoured to have had romantic affairs with actress Pat Kirkwood and TV personality Katie Boyle in the Fifties, though all parties have denied the rumours.