After returning with season 3 episode 1, 'The Rickshank Rickdemption', and 2, 'Rickmancing the Stone', Rick and Morty airs its third episode on Sunday night,'Pickle Rick'.

It featured heavily in the season trailer, and we know it will open with Morty looking for Rick in the garage.

Flipping a lone pickle over with a screwdriver, it shouts at him: "I turned myself into a pickle, Morty! I'm Pickle Riiiiiiiiiiiiick!"

The synopsis for the episode is as follows:

'Pickle Rick is a version of Rick (C-137) first seen in the Season 3 teaser of Rick and Morty. His only functional body parts are his eyes and a mouth. This situation forces him to create gruesome means of transportation.'

Not only gruesome but violent, by the looks of it, with a giant Pickle Rick being seen fighting enormous rats.

It will be broadcast on Adult Swim and through its website at 11.30pm ET on Sunday 6 August, appearing on Netflix for viewers outside the US the following Sunday.

The episode was written by Jessica Gao, and will be followed by episode 4, 'Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender'.