Rick and Morty season 3 has quite the list of guest stars

Rick and Morty has become such a huge hit for Adult Swim that actors are lining up to voice characters in the show.

Creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon told IndieWire this week that guests stars in season 3 will include Christian Slater, Susan Sarandon, Danny Trejo, Peter Serafinowicz, Thomas Middlemitch (Silicon Valley), Gillian Jacobs (Love, Community) and Joel McHale (Community).

The pair also revealed that Keith David will be back to voice "the god dammed President of the United fucking States!", a character first seen in the episode 'Get Schwifty'.

Previous guest stars include Werner Herzog, Alfred Molina, Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver, Christina Hendricks, Stephen Colbert and Jermaine Clement.

Adult Swim released the first trailer for the new season last month, teasing Mad Max and Game of Thrones parodies along with an episode in which Pickle Rick fights giant rats.

On how the more bonkers plots end up in the show, Roiland told IndieWire: "It’s like we’re laughing, we’re crying, but we’re like ‘okay no but seriously, we can’t have a second act where they go and sit listening to an old man in a lighthouse read a screenplay.'

"Like, come on, let’s really fucking figure out this second act here... and then we just kept on going back to the lighthouse. Like, we would talk for 10 minutes about other ways it could go, and then it would just continue to circle around back to the Lighthouse Keeper, for no other reason than it was just fun and we were just laughing and in the moment."

Rick and Morty season 3 is expected to consist of 14 episodes and begins on Adult Swim on 30 July at 11.30pm.