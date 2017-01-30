During Barack Obama’s time as President of the United States, eight White House Correspondents’ dinner were held, each featuring famous celebrities both onstage and in the crowd.

Notably, in 2011, Seth Meyers hosted the event, poking fun at Donald Trump’s role in the birther controversy that falsely accused Obama of not being born in the United States.

Come 2017’s event and Trump will once again be mocked, but not as an audience member, instead as President himself. An odd turn of events, that’s for sure.

Whether Trump will go forward with the White House Correspondents’ dinner - which has taken place every year since 1983 - remains unknown, his relationship with the press being strained at best.

Samantha Bee won’t be waiting around to find out what Trump plans to do, deciding to host her own counter-event in Washington on the 29 April - the same day the dinner is currently booked for.

'Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner' will take place at the Willard Hotel and will see Bee roast the current President.

“We’re not trying to supersede it,” she told the New York Times. “We just want to be there in case something happens - or doesn’t happen - and ensure that we get to properly roast the president.”

Bee, who currently hosts topical TBS comedy “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” said the show’s producers and herself came up with the idea back in November when the election results were announced.

“We were talking out loud about whether we thought the White House Correspondents’ dinner would change during a Trump presidency, or if it would even exist,” she said.

“And then we thought, Why don’t we just do one, just to do it in the way that we would want it done if we were hosting it?”

She added that there are “binders full of people” who may perform at the event, but was unable to give any specifics.

While Trump’s dinner may take place, the President may find it difficult finding comedians to take part seeing as many celebrities pulled out of his inauguration ceremony.