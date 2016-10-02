Season 42 of Saturday Night Live started out with a real bang, roping in Margot Robbie as host following a hilarious parody of the presidential debate, unveiling Alec Baldwin as the show's new Donald Trump impersonator.

The Suicide Squad star also proved a dab hand at impressions, taking on both Ivanka Trump and Keira Knightley for the show, alongside a hilarious opening monologue which saw Robbie - in reference to the presidential debate - fact check herself.

Taking part in a politically-flavoured edition of Family Feud, Robbie's robotic Ivanka Trump featured on the Trump team alongside Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett), Chris Christie (Bobby Moynihan), and Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon).

Clinton's team saw the return of Darrell Hammond as Bill Clinton, newcomer Melissa Villaseñor's Sarah Silverman, Cecily Strong as free-styling Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Larry David brining back his priceless Bernie Sanders impersonation.

Robbie's Keira Knightley featured as part of a spin on roundtable interviews; pitching Kate McKinnon's hysterical Golden Age actress Debette Goldry against today's stars in a discussion on gender inequality. Alongside Knightley, the sketch saw impersonations of Marion Cotillard by Cecil Strong and Lupita Nyong'o by Sasheer Zamata.



The show also saw Robbie play a disturbing spin on the sexy librarian trope, as well as the wife of a man no one can quite believe has snagged someone so out of his league.