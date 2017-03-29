Six seasons in and after more than 130 episodes, New Girl has finally revealed central character Schmidt’s first name.

Declaring that “the time has finally come for me to launch my own brand”, Schmidt revealed his full name by sliding a name plate along a boardroom table:

Winston Schmidt

The news that Schmidt would be using the name he was born with once more came to the horror of his friend also called Winston, who fears being overshadowed in the new episode.

Fox went as far as sending out a press release regarding Schmidt’s name, revealing that in full it is: ‘Winston Saint-Marie Schmidt’.

New Girl is currently midway through its season 6, which sees Megan Fox return to the role of Reagan after filling in for Zooey Deschanel while she took maternity leave in season 5.