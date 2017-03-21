American politics has certainly ramped up its internal drama high enough to rival any episode of Game of Thrones at this point.

Monday brought the revelation, courtesy of its director James Comey, that the FBI have been investigating for months whether members of Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election; together with a confirmation that there is no evidence Obama had ever wiretapped Trump.

However, Seth Meyers also brought up the point on Late Night that Comey seemed to insist it was not the bureau's practice "to confirm the existence of ongoing investigations"; even though, "some folks may want to make comparisons to past insistences where the Department of Justice and the FBI have spoken about the details of some investigations".

Some folks? It seems pretty certain who we're all thinking of there; as Meyers wisely noted, "I’m not saying Comey cost Clinton the election, but his name is definitely on the list that Hillary mutters like Arya Stark when she’s walking in the woods: James Comey, WikiLeaks, the Hound, Anthony Weiner."

Games of Thrones doesn't seem to have been the only analogy thrown around in reference to the FBI's investigations, as Meyers brought up one particularly strange moment in which a Republican congressman attempted to refute Comey's beliefs that Putin's support for Trump stemmed from his hatred of Clinton using a college football analogy, though it seemed to backfire rather spectacularly.



​Meyers also dug into Trump's bizarre declaration that Mar-a-Lago is now the "Southern White House", which certainly sounds like the kind of bombastic, extraneous name the Lannisters would call their fortress of scheming.