*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SHERLOCK SEASON FOUR FINALE*

Sherlock's obsession with pulling the rug from underneath its fans is inevitably going to leave a few disappointed on each occasion.

But to some, the BBC series crossed something of a line in the finale to season 4; with the revelation that Sherlock and Mycroft's sister Eurus was, in fact, something of a psychotic genius - leading the latter to lock her away in a top-secret prison for the criminally insane, while wiping Sherlock's memory of her existence.

What follows is Sherlock and Mycroft's involuntary participation in Eurus' ruthless mind games; torturing the pair with videotaped threats from a still-dead Moriarty, and forcing Sherlock to solve elaborate murders before killing all its suspects anyway.

Things ended with the revelation that Eurus wasn't responsible for the death of Sherlock's dog Redbeard, but for his childhood best friend Trevor; though Sherlock, of course, soon managed to save the day and lock Eurus back behind bars before it was too late. Though the episode turned out to be a little too much for some viewers.

When Jim Moriarty came back but then it said "Christmas Day, Five years ago" #sherlock pic.twitter.com/VIOYiDR3RB — daisy (@sighd2isy) January 16, 2017

Cant believe i essentially just watched 90 minutes of steven moffat jacking off to a CT scan of his own brain — James🗑️🚫(@SherlockProbz) January 16, 2017

Apparently if you pull john Watson out of a well with a rope with such speed, the chains around his ankles will just dissapear #Sherlock — Kate ✖ (@MoriartyOctopus) January 15, 2017

Sherlock and John deserve better writers than Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. #sherlock #sherlockreacts — twocandles (@Linnelle) January 15, 2017

Top reason Sherlock is smart:

1 Can predict people's actions weeks in advance

Top reason Sherlock is dumb:

1 Glass reflects?? — Stats Britain (@StatsBritain) January 15, 2017

#Sherlock wouldn't it be better if Sherlock and John just solved cases, rather than this incomprehensible bollocks? — Gill White (@GillW1220) January 15, 2017

I feel like they were short on ideas so they picked up a discarded script for Black Mirror and decided to film that. #Sherlock — Ollie (@_olliejohnson93) January 15, 2017

I know the #Sherlock fandom is divided over that last ep., but there's one thing we can agree on. Mrs. Hudson needs her own spin off. — Liti (@phantomshadow27) January 16, 2017

Well that was some self-regarding nonsense. I liked the hair though. #Sherlock — Helen O'Hara (@HelenLOHara) January 15, 2017



Plenty of fans, however, did find emotional closure with the episode; especially considering Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman may never again return for another round as Holmes and Watson.

Honestly, Sherlock is beautifully shot, the editing is beyond anything I've ever seen before, and the writing is as clever as it can get. — Alejandro Alonzo (@a_alonzo7) January 16, 2017

The Final Problem was so good, I'm still a bit speechless. #Sherlock — Amanda B. (@itsthemandashow) January 16, 2017



Anyhow, co-creator Mark Gatiss has some pretty strong words for anyone who didn't enjoy the finale, or the show in general, due its highly intricate plotting; "'Oh, go and pour some warm paste into your mouth'. If you don’t want to be challenged, don’t watch it. It’s a complex and entertaining programme."