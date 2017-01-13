This Sunday (15 January) sees the latest season of Sherlock draw to a close after a controversial run of episodes that has seen shock deaths and unexpected twists.

A lucky number of fans were granted the opportunity to see the finale at a preview screening - and their response has been as feverish as you'd expect.

If the reaction is anything to go by, the episode - titled 'The Final Problem' and co-written by showrunners Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss - will leave fans with an agonising wait for new episodes.

OMG.

Moftiss took us to a very dark and distressing place. This episode will blow you away. very very very very thrilling! #Sherlock #BFI — lichtblickpink (@lichtblickpink) January 12, 2017

Was very lucky to be at the screening of #sherlock The Final Problem. So many twists and surprises I can only say 'Eeek!' Extremely loudly — Nick Cannon (@nickycafc) January 12, 2017

The Final Problem: all the stops most definitely pulled out. #Sherlock — boydhilton (@boydhilton) January 12, 2017

Even more excitingly, the screening - which took place at the BFI - didn't include the final four minutes meaning the outcome of season four will undoubtedly throw a curve ball the way of its audience.

3. The Sherlock finale premiere screening did not include the final 4 minutes of the episode, which are secretly a John/Sherlock love scene. — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) January 13, 2017

Sherlock stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman and this year saw the introduction of a brand new villain played by Toby Jones.

The series concludes its fourth season on BBC One at 9pm this Sunday. For the lowdown on what shows to binge once it's over, you can find our 2017 TV preview here.