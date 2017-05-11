Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Melissa McCarthy this weekend, who will reprise her popular role of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

A teaser for the instalment sees the actress dancing backstage to 'I Feel Pretty' from West Side Story, eventually getting into her Spicer costume.

The script has pretty much written itself for her sketch, Spicer having reportedly ducked behind a hedge this week to avoid questions from reporters about President Trump firing FBI director James Comey.

​Haim will perform on SNL this week, which is likely to be very Trump-centric in light of the president's controversial, headline-making decision.

"I think Melissa McCarthy needs to slow down on the gum chewing," Spicer previously said of her impersonation. "Way too many pieces in there."

Of Alec Baldwin's Trump, he added: "He's gone from funny to mean and that's unfortunate.

"Saturday Night Live used to be really funny and I think there's a streak of meanness now that they've crossed over into."