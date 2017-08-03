South Africa mourns one of its rising stars, after actor Dumi Masilela, 29, was killed in an attempted hijacking.

Sowetan Live reports Masilela was shot in Tembisa on Wednesday night, when a black jeep approached the actor and his friend sitting in a parked car in the area. They attempted to flee but were chased.

"They tried to drive off but the black jeep followed and the occupants opened fire. He (Masilela) was shot in the upper body‚" police spokesperson Kay Makhubele told TshisaLIVE. He was rushed to hospital, but officials have confirmed he died in the morning.

A singer, actor, and former soccer player, Masilela was best known for his role as 23-year-old street kid Sifiso Ngema on popular soap Rhythm City, having made his first appearance on the series in 2013.

He had recently wed actor and media personality Simphiwe Ngema earlier this May, with the pair becoming media darlings for their well-publicised romance.

I fell in love with his spirit. In him I saw a reflection of myself and God. There's no deeper love. #MCE



"It is with great sadness that e.tv confirms the passing of Dumi Masilela. e.tv sends their condolences to Dumi’s family, friends and Rhythm City colleagues," Rhythm City network e.tv said in a statement.