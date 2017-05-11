Stephen Colbert lampoons Donald Trump over James Comey firing

Following the news FBI director James Comey had been fired by Donald Trump, late night hosts lambasted the President, likening him to a dictator.

Unfortunately, Stephen Colbert was predominantly preoccupied hosting previous Daily show cast members Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Samantha Bee among others to comment in depth.

However, last night, Colbert spent the majority of his opening monologue talking about the Watergate reminiscent event.

“We have reached a milestone as a nation,” he told viewers. “We have a President who truly doesn’t care what anything looks like. Which is surprising for a guy whose actual face we’ve never seen.

“Firing James Comey really feels like authoritarianism 101. Which, by the way, a very difficult cast, the professor is a total Nazi.”

Colbert then joked about how, over the last few months, it’s become obvious that, when it looks like Trump is doing something, that’s exactly what he’s doing.

“Why did Trump do it? While it looks like Donald Trump fired James Comey to stop the Russian investigation - that is why.”

He continued: “Trump evidently asked Jeff Sessions to ‘come up with reasons to fire him’. That’s why the Department of Justice is now the Department of Justification.” Watch below.

Recently, Colbert came under fire for joking that Trump is basically ‘Putin’s c**k holster’, leading to a garage of #FireColbert Tweets. Despite the backlash, the late night host’s ratings actually went up, leading to a fourteenth consecutive ratings win.