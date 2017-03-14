Over the last few months, Donald Trump's senior aide Kellyanne Conway has made numerous controversial statements, the most recent concerning Obama using “microwaves that turn into cameras” to spy on the President.

As with any brash remarks made by Conway, American late night hosts were quick to mock the ex-political pundit, Stephen Colbert going particularly hard, filming the episode from within a microwave.

“Show them camera three,” Colbert said before the camera panned to an operator using a microwave to film. He also poked fun at Conway’s “Inspector Gadget” defence. Watch below.

With his ratings falling in recent months, Jimmy Fallon has also begun lambasting the President's administration, mocking the scandal.

“I’m not sure if Kellyanne’s microwave is watching her, but it sounds like she spends a lot of time looking directly into it,” he said. “The remake of Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ comes out this week. Yeah, it’s going to be big. There’s a talking teapot, there’s a singing candlestick and Kellyanne Conway’s favourite character: the spying microwave.”

Even James Corden, better known for his Carpool Karaoke sessions, took aim at Conway, saying: “In an interview on Sunday, Trump’s spokesperson Kellyanne Conway said that it was possible that Obama spied on Trump by using ‘microwaves that turn into cameras.’ Yeah, as opposed to a camera that turns into a microwave, otherwise known as a Samsung Galaxy S7.”

He continued: “If the government is spying on us through our microwave ovens, can I just say this: Government, do us all a favour, and set our microwave clocks forward one hour. Because it’s impossible!”

Speaking on CNN, Conway gave an impressive response to the microwave comments, saying: "I’m not Inspector Gadget. I don’t believe people are using their microwave to spy on the Trump Campaign. However, I am not in the job of having evidence. That’s what investigations are for."