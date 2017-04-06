Yesterday, the Internet was devastatingly angered by Pepsi’s latest Kendall Jenner-starring advert that trivialised the Black Live Matter movement to promote their cola.

While the company may have pulled the advert, claiming they “we missed the mark”, that didn’t stop late-night comedians ripping into Pepsi.

Kicking things off was Stephen Colbert: “We have a deeply divided nation,” the Late Show host said. “But today, it seems that everyone has come together to join the protest against the new protest ad from Pepsi.”

The 52-year-old then began to dissect exactly what happens throughout the advert, barely containing his own laughter: "It starts with a throng of beautiful, multi-ethnic people protesting in the streets of, I’m gonna guess Newport, Rhode Island.

Pepsi and Kendall Jenner criticised over new advert that 'co-opts police brutality'

“So far, we don’t know what has caused all of America’s hot extras to take to the streets. But I’m guessing it’s a protest for ‘Attractive Lives Matter.’”

Colbert then pointed to the signs each model was holding, commenting in particular on the “Join the Conversation” banner, calling it “the most corporate message ever,” adding it should have read: “We are all the corporate demographic.”

One last target: the absurdity of Kendall Jenner doing a fashion shoot seemingly for “aluminium siding” and ripping off her wig. Colbert then zoomed in on the woman Jenner hands the wig too, who Colbert says “is not thrilled about being Kendall’s wig caddie.” Watch below.

