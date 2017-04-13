Having been one of 2016’s most talked about shows, there’s a lot of excitement for the second season of Stranger Things.

Doing an Ask Me Anything on Mogul, Jim Hopper actor David Harbour spoke about the upcoming season, teasing where details about his character arc.

Speaking about the first episode, Harbour called it “fun and dark and complex,” adding how the character have developed since the first season, now tackling both inner and outer demons.

Asked which episodes fans should be most excited for, the actor spoke about four and five being “pretty epic” as the story moves fast and “the tension is so high.”

He continued: “They’re killer, but I haven't even seen eight and nine yet, and they'll likely be even better.”

On Hopper specifically, Harbour says the character starts season two in a “completely different place” to where he began season one.

“He saved will and has found a renewed interest in life. So his arc for season two in my mind becomes more about butting up against the places where his hero fantasy can't take him.

“The places where that hero complex may force him to make the wrong decisions. It’s a satisfying, completely different journey in season two.”

Stranger Things returns to Netflix Halloween later this year. Here’s everything you need to know about season two.