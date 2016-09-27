Ed Balls has revealed that he is slowly buckling under the pressure to get a spray tan on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Shadow Chancellor is known for his enthusiastic dance moves at Labour Party conferences but so far, has disappointed in the sequins and glitter stakes on the popular BBC ballroom contest.

To be fair, Balls did make it clear that he was not keen to get on fake tanning before the series began, but it seems that bosses are yet to give up their campaign.

The pressure is intensifying from all angles,” he told Radio Times. “Apparently if I don’t don the paper pants and climb into the tanning booth pre-show, I’ll look very pale compared with all the other dancers - ‘It’s the lights, darling, they’ll wash you out!’”

Balls added that while he is “still saying no”, he can “feel his resolve weakening”, so if it looks like the ex-politician somehow managed to fit in a trip to Saint-Tropez before Saturday night, you’ll know why.

The 49-year-old, who lost his seat in the 2015 general election, said he had already made some lifestyle changes while competing on Strictly, in part because he was too worn out from rehearsals to protest. He has said yes to dancing through his lunch break, eight-hour training days and a beer-free diet.

“Why do I keep agreeing? Because I’m so drained at the end of the day, I can barely speak, and certainly can’t get any words out to object,” he said.

Balls was left at the bottom of the leaderboard after his Strictly debut at the weekend but he and his professional dance partner Katya Jones are working hard to improve his moves.



“Like many other middle-aged men, I’ve always thought I could show the young ones a thing or two about dancing,” he admitted. “At weddings and parties, I only need to hear the first notes of Stayin’ Alive or Greased Lightning, and I’m out on the dance floor before you can say ‘John Travolta’. But Katya is less than impressed and has made it clear that our journey is going to be a very short one if I carry on like that.

“So instead of wild lumbering, I’m now trying to learn precision.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Friday at 6.20pm and on Saturday at 7.15pm, with both shows airing on BBC One