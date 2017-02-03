Last year’s Super Bowl - the fiftieth ever - was the third most-watched televised broadcast of all time, watched by 115.2 million people. That’s 53,998,969 more people than who voted for Donald Trump in the recent US election.

So, what do you need to know about watching this year’s Super Bowl on TV and online? And who is playing the half-time show? We have all you need to know, right here.

When and where to watch the game?

The game takes place on 5 February. Coverage starts at 18:30 ET (23:30 GMT) on CBS and at 23.20 GMT on BBC One in the UK.

Where can I stream?

For those in the US, you can stream the game on Fox Sports GO, which is available as an application on various devices, including Amazon Fire, Xbox One, Apple TV.

In the UK, you can stream the game on BBC iPlayer.

Who is performing the half time show?

Having sung the national anthem at Super Bowl 50, Lady Gaga will be back for the main performance.

Last year, Beyoncé joined proceeding half way through, and after a leading Instagram post from Gaga that featured a bee emoji, some fans believe she may make an appearance this year. Speaking at the NFL press conference, Gaga said Beyoncé had given "great advice” but didn’t reveal whether Beyoncé would take part or not.

Tony Bennett, meanwhile, is rumoured to appear in a video played before Gaga’s performance. The pair previously released the collaborative album Cheek to Cheek.

Will Gaga get political?

The US is currently going through some turbulent times, Donald Trump’s election victory having caused chaos throughout the country. Gaga is an ardent Trump hater, having protested against him on numerous occasions.

“The only statements that I'll be making during the half-time show are the ones that I've been consistently making throughout my career,” she said in a press conference.

“I believe in a passion for inclusion, in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country as one of love and compassion and kindness. My performance will have those thoughts.

“I think that music is one of the most powerful things the world has to offer, no matter what race, religion, nationality, sexual orientation, gender that you are - it has the power to unite us.

“This performance is for everyone. I want more than anything to create a moment that everyone watching will never forget, not for me but for everyone else. That's what I remember about great Super Bowl performances of the past - when you really get lost in the moment for your family.”

Last year Beyoncé’s performance was seen as being wildly political - if she appears again, expect something similar.