The Big Bang Theory leads take pay cut so female cast members can get raises

The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg are reportedly taking a pay cut for seasons 11 and 12 so supporting cast members Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch can get a pay bump.

Trade mag Variety described it as an “extraordinary gesture”, coming as Warner Bros TV and CBS try and lock down Bialik and Rauch to clear the way for the two-season renewal.

You can put away the tissues and tune up the tiny violins though, as the five leads will only be losing $100,000 from their exorbitant $1 million per episode fee.

Don’t pity Bialik and Rauch either, who were previously getting paid £200,000 per episode and now could receive up to $450,000 for their relatively small roles in 20-minute chunks of television.

CBS will have to reach an agreement with the actresses as they’ve become integral to the show, Bialik playing Sheldon’s girlfriend Amy and Rauch’s character Bernadette having recently had a baby with Howard.

The Big Bang Theory season 11 will arrive in September 2017.