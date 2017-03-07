The Big Bang Theory bingers are in for at least 48 more episodes it seems, with CBS CEO Les Moonves telling an investor gathering this week that the network is “on the two-yard line” (that’s American Football parlance for damn close) in negotiating a two-year renewal deal.

Deadline is also reporting that a prequel centring on a young Sheldon Cooper is a near certainty.

Moonves described the Little Sheldon spin-off thus: “Picture him as a 10 year old boy growing up in Texas with a very right-wing family, not used to this 10-year old genius living in their midst. It’s a terrific script and we have a terrific little kid.”

This follows the news last week that Big Bang Theory leads Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg are reportedly taking a pay cut for seasons 11 and 12 so supporting cast members Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch can get a pay bump.

The five leads are believed to only be losing $100,000 from their exorbitant $1 million-per-episode fee though.

The Big Bang Theory season 11 will arrive in September 2017.