The Chicken Connoisseur is in New York now rolling with A$AP Bari

Dreams do come true. One minute you’re getting shegged with a dry chicken burger in Edgware Road, the next you’re getting funding to go eat the chips of your life at Jay’ Zs old spot in Brooklyn.

The Chicken Connoisseur headed to NYC for the latest episode of The Pengest Munch, armed with high-end equipment and shiny new ridiculous VFX transitions.

He got a tour of the city’s notable chicken spots from A$AP Bari, the pair hitting up Texas in Harlem, Kennedy Chicken in The Bronx and Crown Fried Chicken in Brooklyn.

Don’t worry though he hasn’t sold out, the food still undergoing a rigorous taste test and the Harlem joint earning a damning: “Dead.”

The Chicken Connoisseur's simple love for chicken is probably best summed by this exchange with a customer:

“Nobody’s rich, if they was they wouldn’t be here.”

“If I was rich I probably would still come here.”

Someone book this kid on Chef’s Table, the world needs to see him review a pretentious tasting menu.

