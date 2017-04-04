Ever since Iron Fist debuted last month, fans have been wondering when the next Marvel and Netflix instalment - The Defenders - will be released.

While perhaps a slight reach, some believe the show’s release date is hidden within the latest teaser trailer, which features all four Defenders: Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist.

Note: As writing, the video has been removed from Netflix's official Youtube channel... Watch below via Twitter.

THE DEFENDERS AINT HERE TO PLAY Y'ALL pic.twitter.com/FGMWXOgeza — queen of star wars™ (@artoopio) 4 April 2017

The 15-second clip, shot as if CCTV footage in an elevator, concludes with Jessica smacking the camera, numbers in the top right corner reading 08:18:20:17.

Some fans believe that number is actually The Defenders’ release date - Friday, 18 August 2017 - which would mark around five months from Iron Fist’s debut.

It should also be noted is how Luke Cage and Jessica Jones both touched down towards the second half of the year - 30 September and 20 November respectively.

With The Defenders likely coming slightly sooner thanks to The Punisher series also coming this year, an August release date makes sense.

