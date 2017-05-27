Graham Norton broke from comedic trend to deliver a moving tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack at the start of the latest episode of his BBC chat show.

The Irish presenter dedicated his opening monologue to those who were killed in the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night (22 May).

“Normally at the start of the show we take a look at some of the funny things that have been going on in the world," he began, continuing: "Sometimes the world isn’t a very funny place, especially after the terrible event in Manchester. So tonight all we are going to do is bring you a bit of distraction."

He added: “We’ll do some jokes, chat about films and books, listen to music, tell some silly stories and flip some people on a big red chair, and we hope it brings a smile.

“We record this show in London. I live in London. But we are watched not only the length and breadth of Britain, but also around the world too, and that gives me the chance to say, Manchester, we are all standing with you.”

Perfect intro on Graham Norton Show in dedication to #Manchester 💜 @grahnort — Hollie Rice (@Hollie_NOW) May 27, 2017

What a beautiful opening from Graham Norton #Manchester — Jack Donohoe (@MrJackDonny) May 26, 2017

Following the explosion which claimed the lives of children, the entertainment world paid touching tribute with many musicians cancelling their concerts in respect to the victims and their families.

Take That, who were due to play the Arena the following night, donated all proceeds from the concert to the emergency fund set up in the wake of the tragedy.

In a fresh public statement, Grande has vowed to return to the city to perform a charity gig.