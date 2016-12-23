The Grand Tour is free to watch on Amazon this Christmas - but only for a limited time

For many Top Gear fans, Amazon purchasing Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May’s next motoring show was somewhat of a disappointment.

All of a sudden, instead of just a regular TV license, to watch The Grand Tour you would need a not-cheap Amazon Prime account, meaning many were going to miss out on the show.

With Christmas just around the corner, Amazon has decided to make the first episode from the record-breaking series available for free until Boxing Day. Read our review of the first episode, which took place in South Africa.

Over the weeks, The Grand Tour has caused all sorts of controversy. Most recently, episode four was heavily censored in India for using ‘cow organs’ for a joke.

Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures







5 show all Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures







1/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour

2/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour to a packed audience

3/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent

4/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond entering The Grand Tour's presenting tent

5/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent a little closer

The show also became the most illegally downloaded TV show in history, reportedly beating the likes of Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead.

The Grand Tour is currently reaching Amazon Prime every Friday.