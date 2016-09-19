To many people’s shock, last week Love Productions revealed that The Great British Bake Off would be moving from the BBC to Channel 4.

Soon after, many celebrities expressed their disappointment with the news, including presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc who revealed they will not be moving with the show.

Speaking at the Emmys, Steven Moffat praised the BBC for not paying the substantial sums of money the production company demanded for the show.

The Sherlock and Doctor Who showrunner told Press Association he had offers for the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring show from other broadcasters but did not accept them.

"We have had offers, that's not what it's about. It should never be about that,” he said. “I think the BBC was quite right not to reward greed. It's wrong.”

While accepting his award for Sherlock special The Abominable Bride, Moffat referred to the controversy surround The Great British Bake Off, saying: "Thank you to the BBC who we love above all bakery. British people will get that.”

According to reports, Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry are currently in negotiations with Channel 4 about returning to the show. Both, however, are said to be unlikely to accept any deal.