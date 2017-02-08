Following the success of Stranger Things, when Netflix announced another mysterious sci-fi series - The OA - fans of the Winona Ryder series got very excited.

What transpired was a show that dealt with more adult themes but still set the Internet on fire with conspiracy theories.

Considering the buzz surrounding the first season, it should come as no surprise to learn Netflix has just announced a second. Little information has been revealed, but expect Brit Marling’s Prairie Johnson’s story to continue.

The OA tells the story of an adopted blind woman who suddenly reappears after going missing for seven years. Covered in mysterious markings and referring to herself as the OA, she decides to keep her story under-wraps until requiring other people to help find other missing persons.

Emory Cohen, Scott Wilson and Jason Isaacs co-starred in the first season, with all eight episodes being directed by Zal Batmanglij.

Whether the director will return for ‘Part II’ has yet to be revealed, while the release date is still under wraps. Season one of The OA is currently available on Netflix.