The Simpsons' take on President Trump's first 100 days is pretty dark

The Simpsons has made it very clear how it feels about America's new president, and in a teaser for a new episode posted on its Facebook page Wednesday, riffed on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

The video doesn't beat around the bush, opening with the corpse of press secretary Sean Spicer hanging in the conference room, a sign pinned on him saying 'I QUIT' and Kellyanne Conway witheringly commenting: "I am not replacing him."

We then move upstairs in The White House where Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon are strangling each other, while Trump is in bed listing his first 100 days accomplishments, including lowering his golf handicap and upping his Twitter following.

His hair is seen to have both canine and robotic properties, but the funniest moment occurs on Trump's TV, where his daughter Ivanka replaces Ruth Bader Ginsburg as Supreme Court Justice, complete with info box on where to buy her look.

Overtly political, the video ends with a calendar and the narration: "100 days; we are 6.8% of the way home. Paid for by Anybody Else 2020."