The trailer for the next episode of The Walking Dead season 7 has bee released and it seems we'll be catching up with Jeffery Dean Morgan's Negan for the first time since the series' midseason break.

While the past few episodes have focused on Rick's attempts to recruit people to his war against The Saviours, 'Hostiles and Calamities' will show events that took place at the Sanctuary concurrently as Dwight discovers that Daryl has escaped his cell (you may recall the group heard this very moment - via the walkie talkie which Jesus stole - back in episode nine, 'Rock in the Road').

The episode will pick up with the faction arriving back after the Alexandria showdown which culminated in the deaths of Spencer and Olivia as well as the abduction of Eugene (Josh McDermitt) who made the bullet which Rosita almost killed Negan with.

Episode ten, 'New Best Friends,' saw Rick meet a brand new group led by a woman named Jadis (played by Pollyanna McIntosh), as well as a heartfelt reunion between two of the show's original characters.

The Walking Dead continues in the US this Sunday (26 February) and in the UK the following evening at 9pm on FOX.