The Walking Dead season 7 episode 6: Trailer, clips and what to expect

The first stretch of The Walking Dead season 7 crawls on this week with a capsule episode dedicated to yet another set of characters.

Episode six sees the season's first glimpse - save for the premiere's dream sequence - of Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Heath (Corey Hawkins), last seen agreeing to scavenge for the Hilltop Colony to abate Negan and his Saviours.

Two clips have been released for the episode, one reintroducing Tara in a rather dramatic manner, while the other shows Heath expressing his distaste at their murderous behaviour in season six after killing numerous members of Negan's clan.

Last week's episode saw a dip in the show's usually high quality with a Hilltop Colony-based episode which reintroduced supporting characters Jesus (Tom Payne) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley); you can read our review here.

However, a brand new trailer - which you can watch above - teases what's to come in the weeks ahead; it seems as if the battle between our group and the Saviours is on the cusp of heating up, no doubt fuelled on by what we can only assume is a future cash between Negan and Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs).

The Walking Dead airs in the US on Sundays with its UK debut arriving the following evening at 9pm on FOX.