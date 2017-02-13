The Walking Dead season 7 has returned from its midseason break with an episode that may not have been as cataclysmic as the same episode this time last season (which saw the Andersons get culled and Carl shot in the eye), but propelled the plot onwards in many lingering manners.

Titled 'Rock in the Road,' the episode saw Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the gang attempt to recruit new faction The Kingdom into the upcoming war against Negan and his Saviours.

Below are the episode's five major talking points.

The Walking Dead Season 7 - Midseason Premiere Promo

Father Gabriel takes off - against his will

Episode eight’s post-credits sequence saw a hooded figure spying on Alexandria as Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) stood guard during the night. This outing begins with the anguished priest as he reads his bible; departing his station, he stocks up on food, weapons and petrol after taking a notebook containing what looks like co-ordinates as well as a drawing of Negan’s baseball bat and driving off into the night. What’s the holy one up to? It seems he may have been forced to leave at his own will in scenes that we'll see in a future episode - enhanced somewhat by the second figure appearing in the passenger seat as he drives off. More on that below.

King Ezekiel - and Morgan - are proving tough customers

After the still-annoying Gregory (Xander Berkeley) refuses to help, Jesus (Tom Payne) takes Rick and the gang to “seek an audience with the king” at the Kingdom. Namely King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). Rick pleas with him to join in their fight against the Saviours, filling in Morgan (Lennie James) on the deaths of Glenn, Abraham, et al. in the process. Ezekiel, however, can’t help Rick - he has the blood of too many people on his hands. “The peace we have with the Saviours is uneasy, but it is peace,” he explains before offering Daryl asylum from Negan’s clan.

The war’s getting heated

Coming up against a roadblock, the gang comes across sticks of dynamite attached the steel cable Carl recalls intended for the walkers. Eyeing an opportunity, the gang - led by Rosita (Christian Serratos) - attempts to disarm them so they can use them in their war against Negan. The only wrinkle? A horde of walkers is upon the gang. The sequence's set-up leads to one of the best stunts the series has ever seen as Rick and Michonne drive two cars attached by the steel cable through tens and tens of walkers.

The most shocking Walking Dead moments







10 show all The most shocking Walking Dead moments

















1/10 Sophie's a walker (season 2, episode 7) Much of season two's opening half is spent looking for Sophia, the missing daughter of Carol (Melissa McBride). Turns out she was locked up in Hershel's barn as a zombie all along.

2/10 Shane reanimates without being bitten (season 2, episode 12) When Carl (Chandler Riggs) guns down a deranged Shane (Jon Bernthal) to protect his father, the shock arrives when he manifests into a walker despite not being bitten; turns out everyone's infected with the virus and will turn whichever way they die.

3/10 Axel's bullet to the eye (season 3, episode 10) A character introduced in the show's prison arc, Axel is a reformed prisoner who strikes up a friendship with Carol - until he's gunned down mid-sentence.

4/10 Carl kills Lori after she gives birth (season 3, episode 4) Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) goes into labour at the very moment a zombie siege breaks out at the prison. Unfortunately, she doesn't make it through the procedure with her son Carl being the one to put a bullet to her head.

5/10 The Governor slays Hershel (season 4, episode 8) The Governor makes his dramatic return for a showdown at the prison after he captures Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Hershel (Scott Wilson). Rick reaches out, attempting to reason with him - but The Governor starts a war when he proceeds to decapitate poor old Hershel instead.

6/10 "Look at the flowers" (season 4, episode 14) In a standout episode from the show's fourth season, Carol is forced to take drastic measures when young teenager Lizzie murders her sister Mika in the belief that she'll live on as a zombie. Realising Lizzie's depraved mind would endanger those around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl's head and, telling her to "look at the flowers," pulls the trigger, fighting back the tears.

7/10 Carl's bullet to the eye (season 6, episode 9) Season six returned from its mid-season break in typically dramatic fashion when an iconic moment from the graphic novels came to life: Carl takes a bullet to the eye.

8/10 Beth is killed (season 5, episode 8) Upon being kidnapped, Beth (Emily Kinney) is taken to Grady Memorial Hospital managed by Atlanta Law Enforcement. Forced to reside there against her will, the group - including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) - eventually find her - only for her to be accidentally shot in the head by her captor. The worst thing? Her sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just arrived outside.

9/10 Negan kills Abraham Season seven opened in brutal form as we discovered it was Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) at the opposite end of Negan's baseball bat. "Suck my nuts," the soldier growls as the Saviours' leader brings Lucille raining down on his head until nothing remains but a pulpy mess.

10/10 Negan kills Glenn Negan decides to punish the group once more after getting clocked round the face by Daryl. Without expectation, he thwacks Lucille round the head of poor Glenn. With his eyeball popping out of his head, he manages: "I'll find you, Maggie before Negan proceeds to finish the job ending the former pizza delivery boy's life.

The Saviours are after Daryl

Negan's only presence this week comes via a walkie talkie stolen by Jesus - the group hear him reveal the Saviours are after a newly-escaped Daryl. The clan, led by Steven Ogg's Simon - ransacks Alexandria, paying close attention to the pantry, now empty thanks to Gabriel (much to Rick and co's surprise). Before he leaves, Simon threatens Rick that - should Daryl return - limbs will most likely be severed.

Rick finally finds a reason to smile

Rick finds Gabriel’s bible and inside it finds he’s written a single word: ‘BOAT.’ Heading to the island him and Aaron encountered in the previous episode - the island where we first see the mysterious booted figure - the group are ambushed by a clan of those same people who we predicted were the Whisperers. With guns, knives and cleavers aimed in their faces eh group look terrified - save for Rick who smiles echoing Michonne’s words earlier on in the episode: “We’re here. You can smile. We’re the ones who live.” Perhaps if he gets these people on side, they'll stand a chance in taking down the Saviours together. Either way, it seems Gabriel is being used as a pawn in this entire thing.

The Walking Dead continues in the UK tonight (13 February) at 9pm on FOX