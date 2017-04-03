The Walking Dead has concluded its seventh season with an episode high on shocks, emotion and fist-pumping thrills (not to mention an unexpected cameo from a deceased character).

Viewers will also have noticed that the episode was 'in loving memory of' somebody called Bernie Wrightson - but who is he?

Wrightson was an American artist best known for co-creating popular horror character the Swamp Thing as well as an array of other popular horror comics.

He began as a newspaper illustrator in the 60s before moving onto comic books working with publishers ranging from DC to marvel through to Pacific.

Wrightson retired in January due to his battle with cancer. He passed away at the age of 68 on 18 March. The news was announced by his wife Liz who posted a statement to the artist's official website.

His work was no doubt a key influence on many of the production team working on The Walking dead - namely executive producer, director and makeup guru Greg Nicotero who dedicated a walker in the series last season.

BEFORE! Something I've wanted to do on the show for some time to take walkers look even further...remove area under the ribs and nose and alas Scott wrote "Wrightson" walker in the script as a tribute to the zombie artwork of genius Bernie Wrightson @amcthewalkingdead @thewalkingdeadamc #berniewrightson #twd A post shared by Greg Nicotero (@gnicotero) on Nov 15, 2015 at 6:39pm PST



The Walking Dead season seven concludes in the UK tonight (3 April) at 9pm on FOX. Showrunner Scott Gimple assured fans that, unlike the controversial season six finale, this year's would not end on a cliffhanger.