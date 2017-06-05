Mid-2000s era Swedish pop EDM DJ Basshunter may have literally zero political credentials, but 53,189 people would still prefer him as prime minister over the incumbent Theresa May.

A poll took off on Twitter on Friday night, attracting nearly 9,000 retweets and some 57,814 votes before it came to its scheduled close.

It was a binary choice, with 92% of respondents opting for Basshunter and just 8% selecting Conservative leader Theresa May.

Who would ye rather have as Prime Minister? — Goudie (@Goudie15) June 2, 2017

Basshunter, real name Jonas Erik Altberg, may have no experience in politics but he has done a little charity work, previously holding a 20-hour lock-in during which his seminal track 'Now You're Gone' was played non-stop.

His favourability over May's Tories is considerably higher than that of second highest polling party Labour, the gap between the two varying from just one point, according to Survation, to 12 points according to ComRes.