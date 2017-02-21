Prepare to sleep just a little easier.

Tom Hardy - the pitbull puppy magically turned into a human man - has been charming the nation by taking a break from playing actual cannibal James Delaney on Taboo to soothe the nation with some bedtime stories.

He appeared both on the very last CBeebies Bedtime Stories of 2016, reading You Must Bring a Hat by Simon Philip and Kate Hindley, and the Valentine's Day edition, reading The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin; both instances accompanied by his faithful dog companion, and best friend, Woody.

Yet, fans will be overjoyed to hear this isn't the last we've seen of Hardy - far from it.

The BBC has confirmed to The Metro that the actor has recorded five stories in total, though there's no word yet on when exactly the remaining three episodes will air.

Considering past editions have all been released on holidays, can we look forward to Woody wearing a pair of Easter Bunny ears, perhaps? Or a nifty St. Patrick's Day hat?

Taboo continues to air on Saturdays on BBC One at 9.15pm, with Hardy also starring in Christopher Nolan's upcoming WWII epic Dunkirk.