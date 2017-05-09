Spider-Man star Tom Holland just threw down the most incredible routine to Rihanna's 'Umbrella' on MTV show Lip Sync Battle.

Appearing on the show with Zendaya, the pair competed with choreographed renditions of famous songs.

Zendaya did a superb version of '24 Magic' by Bruno Mars, appearing in his trademark shades, silk shirt, shorts and a baseball cap.

But it was pretty hard to out-perform Holland, who gave arguably one of, if not the best performance the show has ever seen.

Opening on Gene Kelly's 'Singin' In The Rain' in a trench coat and fedora, Holland suddenly ducked off stage for a costume change and reappeared in a skin-tight leotard resembling the costume Rihanna wore in the 'Umbrella' video, complete with frilled shorts and a wig.

Suffice to say social media went nuts.

They shoulda cast Tom Holland in La La Land. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) May 8, 2017

Congratulations to Tom Holland on earning my life-long devotion https://t.co/QEcM5a2F5s pic.twitter.com/Xf2VHOl2mN — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 8, 2017

Me: I think #LipSyncBattle's moment has passed

Also me: Shut up Jarett, Tom Holland just killed this "Umbrella" perf https://t.co/pmRbcLU7TT pic.twitter.com/rQePTKeHSj — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 8, 2017

didn't know i'd end lunch feeling like tom holland is one of hollywood's great hopes but every day brings a new surprise — #rachelsyme (@rachsyme) May 8, 2017

I think it's cool that Tom Holland made a whole SPIDER-MAN movie just to promote his appearance on LIP SYNC BATTLE — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 8, 2017

Along with that performance, a rendition of Nelly's 'Ride Wit Me' earned Holland the winner's belt at the end of the show.

After making his debut as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Holland will star as the character in Spider-Man: Homecoming, out in cinemas on 7 July.