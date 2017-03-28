True Detective’s fate looked a little uncertain after a lacklustre season 2, but it seems as though HBO will be going ahead with a third season.

The wheels are now in motion on it, according to EW, with HBO having brought in David Milch to help original creator Nic Pizzolatto steady the course.

Milch has a long history with the network, having been behind the fan favourite Deadwood and (ultimately ill-fated) Dustin Hoffman starrer Luck.

It was previously reported that HBO is looking to make changes to the way the show is run following the season 2 misfire, though it has decided to stick with the same showrunner - Pizzolatto having inked a deal with the network running through 2018.

It remains to be seen whether the show sticks with its A-list star recipe, the first season having starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, the second Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams.

HBO declined to comment to Variety on this news, but president Casey Bloys previously said the show “[is] not dead.

"We are hoping for a third season," he elaborated. "It's a very valuable franchise for us."

