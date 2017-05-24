When Twin Peaks first aired on television screens, it was an unexpected hit with viewers and has since developed into something of a cult sensation.

It would be entirely expected, then, that the show's return in 2017 would spark a similar frenzy; however, the ratings for the season premiere seem to speak otherwise.

Deadline reports that only 506,000 viewers in the US tuned in to the watch the two-hour, two-episode premiere of season 3.

That set it behind both of its direct Sunday night competitors, HBO's The Leftovers and Starz's American Gods; at 770,000 and 631,000 viewers respectively, even though both are midway through their seasons.

However, it's not too much a cause for concern, and perhaps far more an indication of how viewers choose to consume this kind of work.

1/10 Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) Laura's murder is the mystery that sets off Twin Peaks and which brings Dale Cooper to the sleepy town drenched in mystery. Her soul still appears to be trapped in the Black Lodge, along with Cooper. Photograph by Marc Hom

2/10 Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) The FBI Special Agent sent to Twin Peaks to investigate Laura's murder ended things in a perilous situation. The show's famous final scene sees him smashing his face into the mirror, as the killer BOB's reflection stares back out. Is he possessed? Or is this his evil doppelgänger, with the Good Dale still trapped in the Black Lodge? Photograph by Marc Hom

3/10 Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) Shelly spent the series trapped in an abusive marriage to trucker Leo Johnson, whose fate was left uncertain at the end of the show, though her own secret affair with Bobby Briggs ended in a marriage proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

4/10 Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) Bobby found himself in a lot danger during his high school days thanks to his involvement in the local drug trade. Though formerly Laura's boyfriend, his secret romance with Shelly blossomed over the series and ended in a proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

5/10 Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie) Ed Hurley's eccentric wife, possessing both phenomenal strength and an obsession with drape runners, saw her attempted suicide trigger a bout of dementia-amnesia, where she still believed she was a teenager. After having a sandbag dropped on her head, however, Nadine's memory was restored. Photograph by Marc Hom

6/10 Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) The owner of the Double R Diner, she and Ed have been in love since high school, and the show saw them come very close to finally getting together during Nadine's bout of memory loss. Will they still be pining for each other? Photograph by Marc Hom

7/10 Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) With Nadine's memory returning at the end of the series, the implication is that Ed and Nadine's marriage has remained intact. Ed suffered tremendous guilt over the loss of Nadine's left eye in a hunting accident during their honeymoon, when it was struck by a piece of buckshot from his gun, which has made him feel like it was impossible to ever leave her. Photograph by Marc Hom

8/10 Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) A master manipulator whose teenage crush on Cooper faded when she met Billy Zane's rich charmer John Justice Wheeler, the show left things open as to whether she died in the explosion at the local bank, having chained herself to the vault door in protest. However, the book The Secret History of Twin Peaks confirms she survived and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Photograph by Marc Hom

9/10 James Hurley (James Marshall) Twin Peaks' biker with a soul was once Laura Palmer's secret love, though her death saw him realise his true feelings toward her best friend Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle). However, by the end of the series, James had left the town and was en route to Mexico. Photograph by Marc Hom

10/10 Gordon Cole (David Lynch) Cooper's boss supposedly has a fairly prominent role in the new series, though the show saw him fall head-over-heels for Shelly, upon discovering she's the only person the hard-of-hearing chief could understand with perfect clarity. Photograph by Marc Hom

Perhaps because it's near impossible to really spoil anything produced by David Lynch, it looks as if the weight of viewership fell on Showtime's on-demand services, with Deadline also reporting the network saw the single biggest day and weekend of signups ever for its streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand.

"In the world that we live in now, offering original programming that attracts new subscribers is our primary business objective," said David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks in a statement. "By that standard, the Twin Peaks premiere is the biggest single-night driver we’ve ever had."

Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US airing on Showtime. The episode will then be shown again at 9pm on the following day. You can catch up now on season one and two via Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.