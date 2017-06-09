The world of entertainment is reacting to the news that the 2017 General Election has resulted in a hung parliament after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to acquire a majority of seats for the Conservatives while Labour made an impressive gain under the guidance of Jeremy Corbyn.

After imploring people to vote, stars from across film and TV have expressed their views on Twitter, largely expressing their optimism while also commending young people for getting to the polling stations to cast their vote.

Some have criticised the media's role in the run-up to what is being deemed an “extraordinary election,” while others are calling on May to resign having failed to make good on her claims of a “strong and stable” country.

You can see a round-up of celebrity reactions below - we'll be adding as they pour in throughout the day.

Most enjoyable election night since 1997. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) June 9, 2017

Respect Your Youngers — Lily (@lilyallen) June 9, 2017

Fascinating. Papers so out-of-step with public opinion. An election driven by social media & people thinking, not being told what to think.. — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) June 9, 2017

What appeared to be the most pointless general election in history may well turn out to be the most extraordinary. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 9, 2017

Big up Jezza for reviving so many ppls hope in politics. If Labour was united behind Corbyn this past year he coulda won this outright! — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) June 9, 2017

Theresa May facing a hard breakfast. — HaveIGotNewsForYou (@haveigotnews) June 9, 2017

We've just had two of the most vacuous and inspid prime ministers of all time. Incredible times. — Iain Lee (@iainlee) June 9, 2017

Hey media.. how about speaking to a young person about the election???? — edith bowman (@edibow) June 9, 2017

Summary of the election result and what it means for the country.#Election2017 pic.twitter.com/GWheCGcleE — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 9, 2017

if the tories lose then this snap election will have been like saying 'call my mum if you don't believe me!!!!!' and corbyn actually calling — lolly (@lollyadefope) June 8, 2017

I didn't think Corbyn's team could deliver this. I was wrong. I apologise to those I dismissed. Sorry.

I am devouring humble pie gratefuly. — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) June 9, 2017