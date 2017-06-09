  1. Culture
UK General Election 2017: The best celebrity reactions

The world of film and TV is responding to news of a hung parliament

The world of entertainment is reacting to the news that the 2017 General Election has resulted in a hung parliament after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to acquire a majority of seats for the Conservatives while Labour made an impressive gain under the guidance of Jeremy Corbyn.

After imploring people to vote, stars from across film and TV have expressed their views on Twitter, largely expressing their optimism while also commending young people for getting to the polling stations to cast their vote.

Some have criticised the media's role in the run-up to what is being deemed an “extraordinary election,” while others are calling on May to resign having failed to make good on her claims of a “strong and stable” country. 

You can see a round-up of celebrity reactions below - we'll be adding as they pour in throughout the day.

