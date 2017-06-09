The world of entertainment is reacting to the news that the 2017 General Election has resulted in a hung parliament after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to acquire a majority of seats for the Conservatives while Labour made an impressive gain under the guidance of Jeremy Corbyn.
After imploring people to vote, stars from across film and TV have expressed their views on Twitter, largely expressing their optimism while also commending young people for getting to the polling stations to cast their vote.
General Election 2017: Big beasts who lost their seats
General Election 2017: Big beasts who lost their seats
-
1/7 Nick Clegg
Nick Clegg delivers a speech despite losing the Sheffield Hallam Seat
Darren O'Brien
-
2/7 Gavin Barwell
Getty Images
-
3/7 Angus Robertson
-
4/7 Nicola Blackwood
Nicola Blackwood said the UK spent much less than competitors such as Germany and the US
PA
-
5/7 Alex Salmond
Former First Minister Alex Salmond is standing for reelection in the constituency of Gordon, Scotland
PA
-
6/7 Rob Wilson
Rex Features
-
7/7 Ben Gummer
PA
Some have criticised the media's role in the run-up to what is being deemed an “extraordinary election,” while others are calling on May to resign having failed to make good on her claims of a “strong and stable” country.
You can see a round-up of celebrity reactions below - we'll be adding as they pour in throughout the day.
I didn't think Corbyn's team could deliver this. I was wrong. I apologise to those I dismissed. Sorry.— Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) June 9, 2017
I am devouring humble pie gratefuly.
