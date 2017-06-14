Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt renewed for season 4 by Netflix

Netflix has once again been renewed Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Ellie Kemper-led comedy’s third season was released onto the streaming service last month, receiving song reviews once again.

NBC originally ordered the series — about a woman re-engaging with the world after being locked in a bunker for 15 — before moving to Netflix, who picked up two series.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of their first original comedies, Netflix now producing an expansive roster, including Master of None, Dear White People, Love, Fuller House, and Girlboss.

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

Cast members include Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, and Jane Krakowski, with show creator Tina Fey appearing in season one.

Recently, one consultancy firm predicted people from the UK would spend more on streaming services, such as Netflix, than on cinema tickets.

Other Netflix originals coming soon include follow-ups to Stranger Things, The Crown, and Making a Murderer, while the service recently cancelled Sense 8 and The Get Down.