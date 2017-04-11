In case you missed it, United Airlines has come under fire after the release of a video which shows a paying customer being forcibly dragged out of his seat by three security guards.

The video, showing the passenger being pulled up the aisle by his arms, was posted on Facebook by passenger Auda D. Bridges and has since gone viral, sparking fury across social media.

The airline's CEO, Oscar Munoz, has since issued an apology, saying: “Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened.”

“This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologise for having to re-accommodate these customers,“ he added. ”We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”

Notable figures from the world of Hollywood - including filmmakers Joss Whedon and Ava DuVernay - expressed their disgust on Twitter.

Getting on a United flight this morning. Excited to, I don't know... stay on? — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 10, 2017

"For the comfort and safety of the other passengers, please remember we will be resorting to cannibalism BY GROUP NUMBER" #united — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 10, 2017

This could be me or you next time. Shame on @United who broke customer trust + instigated this. Shame on the airport cops. Cowardly assault. https://t.co/MY729HippE — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 10, 2017

Frozen actor Josh Gad - who flew with the airline last week - also chimed in, sarcastically saying he's “blessed to not be tweeting this message from a hospital bed.”

Having flown #united last week, I feel very blessed to not be tweeting this message from a hospital bed. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 10, 2017

The incident took place on a Sunday evening flight from Chicago to Louisville which was overbooked.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel spoke out against the airline on last night's episode (10 April), quipping: “That’s how my mother used to have to get me out of bed to go to school.“

He added: “I don't even understand this, by the way. I've been to 100 games in stadiums with 50,000 seats, they never sell the seat two times to one person, but for some reason, airlines cannot figure this out.”

cannot wait to use "i will re-accommodate your ass" in my next fight — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2017

United spokesman Charlie Hobart stated to the Associated Press that one of four randomly-selected customers requested to leave the plane didn't comply.

“We followed the right procedures,” he said.