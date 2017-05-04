An Australian politician has revealed that he knocked himself unconscious while laughing at an episode of Veep.

Graham Perrett, a federal Labor MP in Queensland, required stitches after watching the premiere episode of the HBO political satire's latest season, BuzzFeed News reports.

Perrett's Strewth column revealed that he was eating sushi while watching the episode detailing how “some of the rice went down the wrong way,” which caused him to fall and knock himself out on his kitchen bench. His wife found him covered in a pool of blood.

@GrahamPerrettMP @DrDayaSharma @James_Jeffrey Well, thank you very much. Take good care of yourself and for God's sakes - be careful! — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 4, 2017

“I must have been out for only a few seconds," he continued, "because, when I came to again, I was still laughing at Jonah.”

Not only did the MP require three stitches, he also suffered a black eye - something which lead star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays Selina Meyer, struggled to comprehend when responding to a tweet about the incident on Twitter.

Dreyfus wasn't the only person to get involved, with Jonah actor Timothy Simons wading in.

Veep, still an award and rating-puller since its premiere in 2012, is currently in its sixth season with showrunner David Mandel - who replaced Armando Iannucci in 2015 - overseeing things. Mandel told Guardian Australia: “[I'm] very glad someone thinks the episode was as funny as we do. "I can think of a few officials in the USA that I may send the episode to. With any luck, their wives won’t be home.”