Westworld season two may be a whole year away but its creators are already drip-feeding clues about what to expect when it finally does return.

The HBO series' website has been updated with a looping video featuring someone trying to contact the outside world for help.

“Is anybody out there? Something's gone wrong. We need help,” hinting that, following the momentous climax of the acclaimed first season, things in the fantasy park have gone incredibly awry.

This development has naturally sent Reddit users into overdrive with the consensus being that Westworld has lost connection with the outside world. However, someone doesn't want the outside world to know this as the system is later overridden by a “registered” user (one of the uprising hosts, no doubt) updating the message to read that “all is well.”

Westworld season 2 teased on HBO series' website

Season two plot details are sparse but it's not stretch to imagine that Westworld employees and guests are stranded inside the attraction with bloodthirsty anarchic robots calling the shots - something that seemed to be all part of Anthony Hopkins character Dr. Robert Ford's master plan.

Perhaps the message was sent out by executive director Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) or head of security Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth)? Or even the missing engineer Elsie Hughes (Shannon Woodward)?

Still, nothing is known for certain and, with a year to go until HBO drops new episodes of the Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy-led series, there's still a way to go before we learn any new details (we do, however, know the premiere title).

Excuse us while we keep refreshing the web page.

Westworld Finale Trailer

Westworld season one is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on 6 November with season two hitting HBO and Sky Atlantic in 2018.