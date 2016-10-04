Westworld lands HBO its most-watched premiere in three years

Whether or not you're excited to watch new TV series Westworld, it's hard to deny the HBO show's marketing has been impressive.

Backing up this notion are episode one's overnight figures following its debut on the premium cable channel - Westworld is HBO's most watched premiere in three years.

The series, brought to the screen by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, attracted 3.3 million viewers which is precisely what True Detective managed back in 2013.

This is more than doubled what HBO's last new series - the short-lived music drama Vinyl - managed (1.4. million); plans to make a second season were scrapped earlier on this year.

Westworld Extended Trailer

The news will no doubt reassure HBO programming president Casey Bloys who was undoubtedly facing pressure to source a new hit following the news that the channel's most successful TV show, Game of Thrones, is gearing up to an end; it's final season will air in 2018.

While Westworld may still have a long way to go before matching that show's success, things are looking good for the sci-fi western which reportedly has five seasons mapped out.

Considering it's early popularity outdid David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' fantasy series by over a million viewers (Thrones' 2011 debut attracted 2.2 million), all eyes are on Westworld to become the next television giant.

Based on Michael Crichton's 1973 film of the same name, the series stars Anthony Hopkins as the creator of a wild west world that sees humans interact with specially-constructed robots. Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, James Marsden and Thandie Newton also star.

In the UK, Westworld will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV from tonight (4 October).