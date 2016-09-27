Will & Grace, which your correspondent definitely hadn’t forgotten existed, returned 10 years after its finale last night for a 10-minute episode reuniting the original cast and drumming up votes for Hillary Clinton.

It sees Grace (Debra Messing) and Will (Eric McCormack) firmly in Clinton’s camp and incensed by Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) being swing voters despite Trump clearly not representing their interests.

Egocentric Karen is naturally enamoured of Trump, while dim-witted Jack simply doesn’t know what to think.

"Honey, if you don't vote for Trumpy, there will be wars and monsoons and locusts and hordes of brown people pouring over our borders from every direction. I mean, it's one thing if you're sitting in the audience at 'Hamilton,' but do you really want to see those people everywhere?" Karen says.

Coinciding with last night’s first presidential TV debate, the mini-episode is set in the present day, at one point referencing the 10-year gap when Jack jokes about everything in the fridge looking pretty old.

Will & Grace aired for eight seasons on NBC from 1998-2006, winning 16 Emmy Awards and several GLAAD prizes.

One of the first shows to centre on openly gay characters, it was even credited by vice president Joe Biden for educating the public on LGBT issues.

The actors are far from the first celebrities to come out batting for Hillary, with Joss Whedon assembling a “shit ton” of them last week for an anti-Trump video.