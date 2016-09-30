Woody Allen: I’m never doing TV again as long as I live

After a decidedly non-fun shoot and subsequent political panning, Woody Allen has decided not to return to television.

His Amazon Prime show Crisis in Six Scenes did not go down well, to put it lightly, and he admits he “underestimated” doing TV and should have made it as a film.

"I am hoping that I am never going to have to do this again as long as I live," he told Digital Spy. "It was very hard for me to do it; it was not an easy thing, but it's over."

After he signed the deal with Amazon he "thought [he] would be able to knock it off in a breeze".

"But it didn't turn out that way," he confessed. "It was much harder than I thought. I underestimated the difficulty of it.

"I normally make movies. I thought that I would slip this in and it would be easy because it was television, but it was a lot of work. It was the same amount of work as a movie!"

In this age of quality television I don’t know why Allen thought six episodes would be easier than one of his 90-minute films, but I guess he probably doesn’t sit down and watch Netflix/Amazon Prime a lot.

"I could have made this as a movie - definitely," he added. "And I thought about it, but I had the obligation to do this television series for Amazon and I thought this was a good idea for television."

He did praise the “great cast” (which included Miley Cyrus) for making him “look good”, but he had reservations from the get-go and only did the series for the pay cheque.

"I haven't had a pleasurable moment since I undertook it," he joked in May 2015. "I only hope that when I finally do it, they're not crushed with disappointment."

Amazon don’t release viewing figures, but something tells me they probably are.